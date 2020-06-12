Africans can earn $1,000 daily without stress – Charles Lambert

Kindly Share This Story:

Hello folks, I hope you are doing well, and Like Charles N Lambert would always say, “I hope your pocket is doing well too”. I’m here again today to give you another revelation from the Black Wall Street [BWS] and believe me, this is going to blow your mind up.

As you know, the Black Wall Street in the Economic War Show is all about liberating Africans from poverty and the hands of economic invaders as well as showing you how to make money everyday without stress.

Now, have you ever thought of making $1,000 daily in Africa? Sounds impossible to hear, yeah? haha, just chill, the Black Wall Street is here for you and to show you the way.

On Tuesday’s show, episode 3 of the Economic War, Lambert revealed that Africans can actually make one million dollars in 24 months in Africa and that was a great revelation, an eye-opener for all of us in Africa.

Being able to earn $1,000 each and every day would be an incredible feat. While arguably it will require you to possess an extremely strong work ethic, being able to earn $1,000 per day is still highly achievable. However, you need to remember that it just won’t happen overnight.

In some cases, you might already possess a high-demand skill and thus, be able to command an hourly rate that allows you to meet your daily goal of $1,000. In other cases, you might need to go out and learn a particular niche like the back of your hand before you can start selling it. Some opportunities will not require you to learn a new skill at all, as your destiny will instead be judged by the amount of time and effort you are prepared to put into it.

Either way, on episode 4 of the Economic War Show by the Black Wall Street led by Charles N Lambert, he listed two proven programs that will allow you to meet your long-term goal of earning $1,000 per day under the Black Wall Street Platform.

One of which is becoming a Financial Administrator for the Black Wall Street

This is a full-time job opportunity with the Black Wall Street. The Financial Administrator (FA) oversees the activities of Payment facilitators as well as manages the migration of companies from registered businesses to listed corporations, helping African corporations generate capital and the public enjoy dividends from their ingenuity.

BWS only lists pro-development corporations on its exchange system. Lambert defines pro-development corporations as revolutionary corporations tailored to meet the specific needs of the developing world as against traditional/ statuesque corporations which are imported without due sensitivity to the people.

The highly sensitive and empathic nature of pro-development corporations makes them extremely profitable providing awesome returns on investments.

There are currently 26 Pro Development Corporations listed on BWS. Click this link to see

The Financial Administrators (FA) must be confirmed through initial individual efforts in conducting seminars using the Black Wall Street web-based seminar rooms to sell investment opportunities to prospects.

After confirmation, the Financial Administrator manages 60 Payment Facilitators in seeking confirmation and ability to remove any transfer restrictions. This period gives the FA income of average $1,000 bonuses every day as long as the Facilitators have engaged their 100 Outlets each.

This position is ideal for people with banking, investments, finance, insurance, consulting and business-related disciplines.

To qualify for this position, the applicant must be a university graduate with a minimum of 5 years post-graduation work experience and Strong IT skills.

The second program is the Supply Pilot

The essence of commerce is to meet needs with products so those whose jobs are to get these goods to those who need them are priceless. The Supply Pilot (SP) is a full-time position, internal with the Black Wall Street. The SP oversees the activities of the Fulfillment Facilitators as well as the migration of companies from registered businesses to supply chain participants. Supply Pilots (SP) must be confirmed through initial individual efforts in conducting seminars using our web-based seminar rooms to sell investment opportunities to prospects. After confirmation, the Supply Pilot manages 60 Fulfillment Facilitators in seeking confirmation and ability to be funded to own a warehouse. This period gives the SP income of average $1,000 bonuses every day as long as the Facilitators have engaged their 100 Outlets each. On confirmation of the 60 Fulfillment Facilitators, the SP receives a confirmed Salary of $5,000 per month, an official car and relocation to BWS Headquarters. This position is ideal for people with logistics, warehouse, storage, delivery and commerce handling related disciplines. The applicant for this position also must be a university graduate with a minimum of 5 years post-graduation work experience and Strong IT skills. Wow! Like wow! I told you, mind-blowing, isn’t it? You apply for any of these two listed positions, get confirmed and you start earning $1,000 daily just like the Americans do. Visit Charleslambertcorridor.com now to apply. You can also join the Economic War by buying made in Africa products available on redirectmall.com as well as follow the show on Mondays and Thursdays 3pm EAT on Facebook live and charleslambertcorridor.com

