Africa tasks China to scale up COVID-19 support as Xi meets leaders

The African Union has urged China to actively support the continent in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during an extra-ordinary virtual China-Africa Summit, AU chair and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa called for further solidarity in the midst of the global pandemic.

Ramaphosa noted that African nations have an urgent need for medical supplies, testing equipment as well as putting up facilities to isolate and quarantine patients.

“We urge China to support and contribute to this call, or to propose alternative options that can be considered on an urgent basis to help support the private sector on our continent,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Africa has over 276,566 confirmed cases as of June 19 with 7,426 deaths so far. A number of countries are relaxing a range of prevention and containment measures as economies look to open and start the post lockdown era.

Africa News

Vanguard

