Adelove Shipping now in Arlington Texas ; See other Locations

Popular Nigerian Shipping Line, Adelove Shipping opens a new location in Arlington Texas USA (See other locations, phone numbers to reach out to the Representatives and Emails below). Adelove Shipping delivers both ways – From USA to Nigeria and from Nigeria to anywhere in USA. They specialize in Small and Large packages, Oil and Gas supplies, Pipes and heavy equipment via Air Freight and Ocean Shipping

Air Shipping

Adelove Shipping ships from USA to all Nigerian Cities at affordable / cheap rates – 36 States & FCT Abuja – Adelove Shipping provides door-to-door service from USA to major Nigerian cities (See their Nigerian Locations and phone numbers below).

Adelove Shipping also ships from Nigeria to all USA cities – 52 States – Adelove Shipping provides door-to-door service from Nigeria to major USA cities (See their USA Locations below – Call +1-844-238-2728 to know other locations nearest to you if not listed below).

Ocean Freight

Adelove Shipping can handle your ocean shipment from port-to-port and door-to-door. This includes Household goods, Oil and Gas supplies, LTC, CL and off-shore.

Auto Shipping

This can be delivered via Roro or Container. Our Roro rates starts from $890 per car depending on the states you’re shipping from and the ports.

Procurement & Purchasing Service

Adelove Shipping offer both procurement and purchasing services to clients who shop online while we receive and forward the shipments to you.

See other Physical Locations in USA and Nigeria Cities – Addresses and Phone Numbers:

WEBSITE: www.adeloveshipping.com

EMAIL: cargo@adeloveshipping.com

USA Locations

Houston Texas Office:

3821 Highway 6 South, Houston Tx 77082 USA

Office: +1-832-598-2276

Office: +1-281-509-1359

Office: +1-832-216-1103

Hotline: +1-844-238-2728

Dallas Texas Office:

9220 Skillman Street, Suite 112 Dallas Texas 75243 USA

Office: +1-214-214-5521

Office: +1-214-908-2166

Office: +1-317-489-2153

Hotline: +1-844-238-2728

Arlington Texas Office:

912 East Arkansas Lane, Arlington Texas 76014 USA

Office: +1-817-657-3234

Office: +1-832-266-7681

Hotline: +1-844-238-2728

Irving Texas Office:

2307 West Rochelle Rd, Irving Texas 75062 USA

Office: +1-972-333-2007

Office: +1-832-266-7681

Hotline: +1-844-238-2728

Phoenix Az Office:

64 E Broadway, Suite 200 Phoenix Az USA

Office: +1-480-205-7376

Hotline: +1-844-238-2728

NIGERIA LOCATIONS

LAGOS office:

24, Awoniyi Elemo street, Ajao estate Lagos Nigeria

+234 809 067 1843

+234 706 563 2894

+234 702 628 1854

+234 704 276 3304

+234 803 622 9395

+234 706 417 6634

Abuja FCT Office:

Suites B03 & B08, EFAB Mall Ext, Gwarjo Close, Area 11 Garki FCT

+234 706 720 8247

+234 706 499 2315

Port Harcourt Office:

149 Woji Road, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Nigeria

+234 906 039 3818

+234 704 122 3792

Ibadan Oyo Office:

Suite A32, Grand Mall, opp Arisekola Shopping Complex, Bodija Market Ibadan OYO State

+234 816 995 6982

+234 704 641 0195

Benin Edo Office:

Ku Plaza: Suite 11 Ground Floor, Opposite PZ Junction, Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo

+234 706 677 1489

+234 906 845 8242

SHIPPING SERVICES near you BY ADELOVE SHIPPING

HOTLINE: 844-238-2728

Email: cargo@adeloveshipping.com

Fax: 832-201-9669

Instagram: www.instagram.com/adeloveshipping

