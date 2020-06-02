Vanguard Logo

Adeboye condemns murder of Miss Omozuwa

By Sam Eyoboka

 Pastor Enoch Adeboye

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Tuesday condemned in strong terms, the murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in one of the parishes of the church in Benin City.

Miss Omozua, a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Benin City, was last Wednesday gang-raped and hit with a fire extinguisher after some persons attacked her.

In a statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer, (Admin/Personnel), Pastor. Johnson Funso Odesola, Adeboye said: “As a church which has continually thrown her weight against all social vices, it is surprising that some people could be so hard-hearted to have done this heinous act against Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

“While we commiserate with the Omozua family for this painful loss of one of us in an undeserved manner, we want to assure you that The Redeemed Christian Church of God and her leadership will continue to support the family and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until the culprits are brought to book, in every way possible within our sphere of influence,” Pastor Adeboye promised.

