Actress, Linda Osifo joins BukiHQ media family

By Ayo Onikoyi

Award-winning Nigerian actress, model, television host, and philanthropist, Linda Osifo has come under the management of BukiHQ Media. According to a letter sent to Showtime Bonus, all official matters concerning the actress are to be directed to the outfit which is known to represent many top class artistes in the entertainment sphere.

Linda Osifo commenced her acting career when she made her acting debut in the 2012 movie, “Family Secret” directed by Ikechukwu Onyeka in New Jersey, USA.

In addition to her acting career, Linda is an impeccable model and beauty queen, who emerged the first runner-up at the Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada in 2011.

Popularly known for her roles in “Merry Men 2”,“Fifty-the series”, “Tinsel”, and “Jemeji”, She became a Nollywood talent to be reckoned with when she was nominated for the ELOY awards; for her role in popular TV series, “Desperate Housewives Africa” by Ebonylife TV in 2015.

Passionate about selflessness, Linda’s philanthropic aspirations paved the way for LAO Foundation, an acronym for Love and Oneness; an NGO posed with the task of eradicating poverty and illiteracy in Nigeria and Africa at large.

