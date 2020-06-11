Actress, Bola Adebayo bounces back after COVID-19 scare

Kindly Share This Story:

New Jersey based Nollywood star, Bola Adebayo, well-known for her stint in Funke Akindele’s popular sitcom, Jenifa and her self-produced movie against child abuse ‘Scarred’, was the topic of discussion on social media few days ago when she came on Instagram live to announce that she has tested positive to COVID-19, after getting tested at Urgent Care Center, in Paramus, New Jersey in the United States of America.

In a sad and brooding tone, she had told her worried fans that she would be going on a 14-day quarantine in which she would be staying off social media and would not be available for her Instagram live programme, ‘Gist with Bola Adebayo’, which opened a floodgate of empathy and prayers from her fans around the world.

After a few days in isolation, the fast-rising actress felt she was too asymptomatic to be positive for Covid-19, so she took the bull by the horn by going for another round of test in another centre located at the University Hospital in New Jersey. Fortunately, the result came out negative.

She went to her Instagram page and wrote; “Update on my COVID-19 situation. It is with joy in my heart to announce to my esteemed fans, friends and family that I just got result from another round of Covid-19 tests that I went for, just to be sure of my condition and I’m thrilled to inform you all that it came out negative.”

She added; “I’m coming all out to educate people about this Covid-19 pandemic of a thing and the psychological effect on people when told they have tested positive. I just had my fair share of this situation. On the 2nd of June 2020, I went for a test after getting to know that I have been exposed to a Covid-19 infected person and my results came out positive. Truth be told, I was devastated, but I followed all medical advice given to me by going on a few days isolation, taking drugs, etc. I went on Instagram live to update my followers about my medical condition; many messaged me, called and prayed for me to fight through this as a child of God, because He won’t forsake his own people. I jettisoned my live show for the week but something kept telling me to go for another test to satisfy my curiosity which I did on June 8th, 2020 and i am here to tell you it came out negative.”

“I feel downtrodden as I am writing this having gone through the trauma and stigma of being wrongly informed of Covid-19 status. My advice for anybody being tested is try go run test in one or two other test centres to be cocksure of your real situation”, she concluded.

At the moment, the pretty actress is working on her yet to be released movie, ‘M.O.J’ (Mojere), a drama and romantic movie that tells the story of a young woman called ‘Mojere’.

The movie stars Nollywood heavyweights including Yomi Gold, Tawakalitu Ajisefinni Alli, Tunde Owokoniran, Toyin Haastrup and many more, with the lead character, Mojere, played by Bola Adebayo herself.

The movie was shot in different locations across the United States of America.

