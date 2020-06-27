Activist hails appointment of Prof Adigio as Maritime University VC

Kindly Share This Story:

* Lauds President Buhari For The Appointment

* Sets Agenda For New VC

A Development Activist and Scholar, who holds the traditional title of the Ibe-Uyadonwei (patriot) of oil-rich Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Dennis Otuaro has congratulated Prof Munakurogha Adigio on his appointment as the Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the appointment of Prof Munakurogha Adigio as the Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University. His appointment has been effective since June 11th, 2020.

In a Press Statement he personally signed and issued in Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, at the weekend, the Ibe-Uyadonwei of the kingdom, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof Munakurogha Adigio as the Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

Chief Dennis Otuaro, while congratulating the new Vice-Chancellor on his well-deserved appointment tasked him on the need to hit the ground running immediately and fast track the development of the University to be one of the best in Africa.

According to him, the young premier University had suffered some major challenges from the beginning and implored the new Vice-Chancellor to bring his vast wealth of experience to bear in the development of the University.

In his words; “I want to first and foremost commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the well-deserved appointment of Prof Munakurogha Adigio as the Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko. The President made a very good choice and we are happy about it”.

The Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom added that; “I want to implore the new Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Prof Munakurogha Adigio to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the development of the University. He must do everything possible to put the University on the global map. He should partner with other Universities around the world for the overall development of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko which is the first of its kind in West Africa”.

“The new Vice-Chancellor should take the development of the permanent site of the University, at Okerenkoko as a major priority. He should ensure that all the Programmes of the University are accredited and the Dockyard of the University must not be diverted to somewhere else, the dockyard meant for the University must be located within the University. We have enough land for the expansion of the University”, he said.

Chief Dennis Otuaro assured the new Vice-Chancellor of the total cooperation and unwavering support of the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the entire people of the Niger Delta Region.

” The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko has come to stay and I want to assure the new Vice-Chancellor of our total support for him to succeed. He should feel free to seek wise counsel from well-meaning individuals from Gbaramatu Kingdom and the entire Niger Delta Region. He should be rest assured of our cooperation and support always”, the Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom stated.

Until his appointment, Prof Munakurogha Adigio was a Professor in the Faculty of Engineering, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State. He holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Loughborough University, Loughborough, Leicestershire, the United Kingdom in 2006.

