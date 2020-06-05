ACF condemns attack on Kajuru

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says killings indicate failure of governance

By Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo

THE Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday, raised the alarm over reports of yet another attack in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State by armed bandits. The Forum said incessant killings in these communities smacked of failure of government in its duty of protecting Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said that there have been repeated attacks on the people living in Kajuru, with the most recent attack leaving nine people in Angwan Tudu area of the local government dead.

Yawe said: “This waste of life is uncalled for and we condemn it without reservation. Kajuru communities have lived together from time immemorial and we do not see any reason why they should start killing themselves as they have been doing in the recent past.”

The ACF publicity secretary called on the Kajuru traditional/religious leaders to call their people to order. He said: “We call on security men to act swiftly by apprehending the murderers and bringing them to book. They should also increase surveillance in the area to preempt such attacks in the future.”

The Forum reminded the local, state and federal governments that their primary responsibility as stated in the constitution was to protect life and property. “The ongoing killings in Kajuru are an indication that the governments are failing the people of Kajuru,” the forum said.

Vanguard

