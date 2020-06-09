Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Accord Party vows to challenge Zamfara LG polls

On 4:57 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Accord Party vows to challenge Zamfara LG pollsBy Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Dissatisfied with the conduct of Local Government Council election in Zamfara State,the state chapter of Accord  Party has said that it will not be tired of going to Court.

The party reiterated its resolve to challenge the election of Local Government Council chairmen who were recently dissolved by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDD,  had recently dissolved  the elected council chairmen and their councilors and  appointed sole administrators in their stead.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, the state Chairman of Accord Party, Alhaji Surajo Ibrahim Bungudu said they will continue to challenge the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) until justice was done.

READ ALSO: Delta state govt seals hospital for admitting two COVID-19 patients

According to him.” we would continue to challenge the election conducted by the ZASIEC We are still in court to seek redress on the legality of the past local government election in the state”.

He alleged that the election was conducted without given free and fair treatment to his party.

“We were given short notice of only 13 days within which they conducted the election,” he said.

“Despite the dissolution of all the fourteen Local Government Council Chairmen by Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale, our case will  still hold at High court  in the state,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!