Accord Party vows to challenge Zamfara LG polls

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Dissatisfied with the conduct of Local Government Council election in Zamfara State,the state chapter of Accord Party has said that it will not be tired of going to Court.

The party reiterated its resolve to challenge the election of Local Government Council chairmen who were recently dissolved by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDD, had recently dissolved the elected council chairmen and their councilors and appointed sole administrators in their stead.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, the state Chairman of Accord Party, Alhaji Surajo Ibrahim Bungudu said they will continue to challenge the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) until justice was done.

According to him.” we would continue to challenge the election conducted by the ZASIEC We are still in court to seek redress on the legality of the past local government election in the state”.

He alleged that the election was conducted without given free and fair treatment to his party.

“We were given short notice of only 13 days within which they conducted the election,” he said.

“Despite the dissolution of all the fourteen Local Government Council Chairmen by Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale, our case will still hold at High court in the state,” he said.

Vanguard

