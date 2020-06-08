Abuja judiciary worker didn’t die of COVID-19, says JUSUN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, (FCT Chapter) has said that revelations about the death of Mr Luka Avong, a staff of the FCT High Court, confirm that he did not die of coronavirus (COVID-19), but from a growth on his abdomen.

Avong was buried in Abuja last weekend, under the strict supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Following the outcry by his family and colleagues for the truth regarding the death, JUSUN in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Comrade Abdulrazaq Yusuf, said the Union Excos took it upon themselves to investigate the issue.

Yusuf said weeks before Avong’s death he complained of abdominal pain. Consequently, he visited a private hospital where he was examined and advised to go for a scan.

He said the deceased was able to get a scan and from the result that was made available to the union by his family members, it showed that he actually had a growth (mass) below his liver and parts of his abdomen.

The chairman said upon further examination, the doctor advised him to do a CT Scan and also recommended a surgery for him.

He noted that the deceased was also referred to another hospital for further assessment and for clarity and confirmation, Mr Luka then decided to approach Maitama Hospital where he had his National Health Insurance Scheme.

The statement reads in part, “Pastor as he was popularly called, died at the Maitama General Hospital on his second visit following an unsuccessful first outing on 4th June, 2020, it is on record that he was in severe abdominal pain the day he passed away in the hospital, but he was not attended to, shortly after he slumped and a crowd gathered, the hospital immediately took him in but unfortunately this was too late.

“Our investigation is still trying to unravel how this was twisted and concluded to be a Covid-19 death, as Mr. Luka did not show any sign of the Coronavirus. The body has since been buried, but we are convinced that this was done as a cover up, as no sample was taken for Coronavirus test either by the hospital or NCDC but they announced that he died of COVID-19.

“One can only pray for the soul of the departed at this point, it could be seen as bad luck to fall ill during this period, but when negligence and recklessness are combined the outcome will always be fatal.”

He added that until his death, he was a staff of the Process Unit, Litigation Department of the FCT High Court, adding that the news of the sudden death of Mr. Luka Avong in the Maitama District Hospital broke out on the 5th June, 2020 which the Hospital and the NCDC presumed was caused by Covid-19 that led to several Covid-19 protocols and was never the case.

“This did not just raise some suspicion and doubt towards the cause of death, but it also felt really unfair to the family and loved ones who were never given the opportunity to offer a befitting burial or the least get some closure from saying a final goodbye to him,” he added.

