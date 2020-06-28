Updated: Abiola Ajimobi buried at residence in Ibadan amid tight security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.

The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former governor.

Cleric at the burial include, Alhaji Kunle Saani, Shik Muideen Bello, Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Shik Abubakri Abdleganiyu Agbotomokere, among others.

The 70-year-old who died in Lagos was on life support machine at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos before his final breath.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi confirmed he died of multiple organ failure.

Earlier, the family had informed the general public that the remains of the former governor would be taking to his Oke-Ado mosque and his Oja-Oba family house.

But the story was different when Vanguard correspondent noticed that some Islamic cleric who performed the burial in Islamic rite moved out of his house after the burial.

No journalist was allowed to near the graveside of the former governor.

At 12 noon, prayers would be offered for his repose at the Sen. Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado

