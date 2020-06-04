Abike to Security agents: Bring rapist to justice

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday called on the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of victims of rape to justice.

Dabiri-Erewa was reacting to the sexual assault and murder of a University of Benin student, Vera Omosuwa, in Benin city and Barakat Bello, a student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, who was also raped and murdered in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She made this known after receiving a donation of 20 desktop computers, 10 laptops, and two photocopying machines from the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The NiDCOM chairman stated that she was instrumental to the passage of the legislation on rape when she was in the House of Representatives.

She explained that the law on rape and gender violence prescribed specific sanctions on offenders, stressing that its strict enforcement would deter would-be offenders.

“Rape is a criminal offence; we have criminalised rape, however, the law is not being used enough but even at that, it should be strengthened, so I am supporting those who say that if you rape, you should be castrated, there should be something wrong with people who rape.

“And it is getting more rampant and nothing is happening and it should worry every one of us whether you are male or female, we have to put a stop to it,”she stated.

Daniel-Erewa further lamented that enough was not being done to protect the women folk, saying “the Nigerian woman is being vilified and a society that relegates women will not make progress, so all women must speak out.”

She thanked the NPA management for the donation which is coming four months after the NiDCOM workers were evicted from the office allocated to them at the Nigeria Communication Commission annex office in Jabi, Abuja, and their laptops and workstations locked up allegedly on the orders of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr.Isa Pantami.

The NIDCOM boss expressed her appreciation to the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, for their assistance to the commission.

Meanwhile, the NIDCOM chairman also received a donation of hand sanitizers by the Nigerian Diaspora Movement, an organisation made up of youths living in the diaspora.

Presenting the hand sanitizers on behalf of the organisation, Mr Dauda Abdullahi said the youths body was of the belief that it would go along way in assisting NIDCOM in containing COVID-19 in its office.

