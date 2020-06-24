Abia acting governor assures quick resolution of Lekwesi-Obiagu, Amata-Ishiagu land dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

The Acting Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu has assured the Lekwesi-Obiagu community in Umunneochi Council that all issues relating to boundary disputes with Amata-Ishiagu people of Ebonyi state would be handled and resolved by the National Boundary Commission, NBC.

Oko Chukwu said that the national boundary commission had already waded into the issue and assured amicable resolution to the satisfaction of all the parties.

Addressing Lekwesi-Obiagu Community when he visited them, Oko Chukwu said that the state Government was not leaving any stone unturned in an

effort to ensure peaceful coexistence between the neighbouring communities of Abia and Ebonyi States.

The acting governor said that state government will ensure that its citizens are protected and that every inch of its territory is also protected in line with their fundamental responsibilities of protecting lives and property of its citizens.

According to him, the Government would its best to enable the National Boundary Commission to carry out final of delineation of the appropriate boundaries.

Oko Chukwu commended the traditional ruler of Obiagu autonomous community, Eze Tim Nwokoro and his people for “exhibiting high level of patience and thoughtfulness by restraining their youths from retaliating the attack on them by their Amata-lsiagu neighbours”, and urged them to continue to maintain the peace.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli called on the National Boundary Commission to do act fast to avoid future clashes.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Umunneochi, Chief Mathew Ibeh said sharing boundaries with four States makes the council vulnerable to attacks from their neighbours and appealed to the Deputy Governor as Chairman of the State Boundary Committee to prevail on the National Boundary Commission to complete the final demarcation of their boundaries with Ebonyi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

