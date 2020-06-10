9th NASS has brought honour to Nigeria, says Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

—As he felicitates with Lawan, Gbajabiamila’s 1-yr in office

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday said that the 9th National Assembly has brought dignity and honour to the country.

President Buhari also felicitated with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as they mark one year in office as the presiding officers of the two Chambers.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina on the one year anniversary of the 9th National Assembly, congratulated the leadership and members of the National Assembly for working towards the collective interest of the country.

He said that the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness was a display of patriotism.

On behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, President Buhari extolled the sense of duty and diligence of the leadership of the National Assembly in handling issues related to the development of the country.

“The President presents his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulating them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, between both chambers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation building.

“As the 9th National Assembly commemorates the landmark, President Buhari believes the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country, and looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams.”

It will be recalled that the executive did not have a harmonious relationship with the leadership of the 8th National Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki, Senate President and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

