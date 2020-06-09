9mobile boosts service with more investments in infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 9mobile has not relented in prioritising quality of service, innovation and customer experience to continue providing quality service to its subscribers.

The telco continues to make new investments into its network and general infrastructure base, while a new Chief Executive Officer, Alan Sinfield, was also recently appointed.

To ensure that customers enjoy benefits including clearer voice call and superfast internet connectivity, it is giving priority to network Quality of Service (QoS), Innovation and Customer Experience as part of a new strategic direction.

The ongoing expansion of 9mobile’s LTE network coverage to 16 cities is another effort to give customers quality service, in addition to the revamped data packages.

The Operator’s customers will now enjoy new and exciting data plans like 1GB plus free access to social media sites (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) valid for one day at just N300.

They will also enjoy 2GB plus free access to social media sites valid for three days for only N500. With just N1500, a 7GB plus free access to social media sites valid for seven days is also guaranteed; while, for massive data customers, 9mobile now offers a 30-day 75GB plan plus free night video streaming for only N15,000.

Existing Moreblaze data bundles customers who purchase N10,000 data plan will now enjoy 40GB plus free night streaming, representing over 150% increase from the previous 15GB at the same price.

For night browsing, customers will now get 15GB plus free night streaming for just N5,000; this is over 100% increase in data volume from the 7.1GB at N5000 previously, and this increase in value applies to all data bundles in the 9mobile data portfolio.

