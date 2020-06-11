893 ex-Boko Haram members rehabilitated since 2016 ― Army

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche on Thursday disclosed that since the inception of Operation Safe Corridor in 2016 for repentant Boko Haram terrorists, 893 ex-combatants have been admitted for the Programme out of which 280 including two Chadians have been successfully reintegrated back into the society through their respective national and state authorities.

“Presently, there are 603 of them undergoing the DRR Programme and would be graduating by July 2020”, he said.

Noting that contrary to what many are thinking, that Operation Safe is a success story as feedbacks from those reintegrated are positive.

Enenche said, “The concept of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) is that of a unique non-kinetic operation aimed at giving hope to ex-combatants who willingly give up their arms to embrace peace.

“It is a Defence Headquarters (DHQ)-led multi-agency humanitarian effort based on de-radicalization, rehabilitation and re-integration (DRR) of ex-combatant Boko Haram members that willingly surrender, which was established in September 2015 and became operational in 2016.

“Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) is guided by among other provisions such as International Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws.

“It is being administered by 468 staff drawn from 17 organisations including the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Law Enforcement and Security Agencies, other Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including North East Development Commission (NEDC) as well as locals from Gombe, where the DRR camp is located.

“The scheme also enjoys widespread collaboration and support of local and international NGOs.

He listed the key implementation partners as, United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Others are the Department for International Development (DFID) Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and the North-East Regional Initiative (NERI).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

