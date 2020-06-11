Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

Over 80,000 N-Power beneficiaries whose names were omitted from N-Power Payroll from the month of March, April and May 2020 have appealed to the National Assembly (NASS) to prevail on Minister of Humainatiran, Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq, pay them the arrears of their money without further delay.

They also ask Mrs Farouq to ensure that their names are not omitted in the payroll for the month of June.

In a statement entitled, Intentional Omission of over 80’000 N-Power beneficiaries from payroll, signed by Nweke Dennis, Ebonyi State, Ayuba Luka Gombe, Zainab Yusuf, Sokoto, Ofoeke Stanley, Imo and Anagor Sandra Plateau, on behalf of other from across the country, they alleged that omission of their name was deliberate.

Their statement read: “We represent over 80,000 N-Power beneficiaries omitted from N-Power payroll from the month of March 2020, April 2020, May 2020 till date, and we are not certain if we are included for June.

“After several complaints, we were told that our omission was due to a change in payment platform for beneficiaries and the management assured us that they were aware of the number of persons that were omitted.

However, up till this moment, we are surprised that the management has refused to do anything about us for three good months, we, therefore, believe that the commission was deliberate.

“Over 80,000 names were omitted from the payroll.

“When we complained to Mr Afolobi, Special Assistant to President on Job Creation, he said it was an error due to change of payment method.

“He said our names will be included in the next payment. Unfortunately, April and May payments were made again without including our names. We are dying of hunger now.

“We appeal to you to use your influence as a member of the National Assembly to look into our plight and bring it to the forefront as we remain unheard even with our efforts to voice out.

“We call on you to help us in whatever way you can as we know that the Senate and House of Representatives are the voice of the voiceless.”

Vanguard

