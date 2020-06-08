8 students of Regent School emerge world best in 13 Cambridge IGCSE’s subjects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- EIGHT students of Regent School, Abuja, have emerged best in 13 of the Cambridge’s 2019 International General Certificate of Secondary Education, IGCSE examination in the world.

To this end, they have bagged the Cambridge International Learners Award for the feat they achieved.

The eight students are being celebrated by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Examinations,CAIE, for obtaining the best results in Nigeria and the world.

The board of The Regent School, which disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday, through Mr. Andrew Williams, said it “received the information from the British Council and Cambridge International that eight of her students emerged with the best results across 13 subjects in the June 2019 Cambridge IGCSE Examinations in Nigeria and the world.”

According to the statement,” Just last year, six students of The Regent School achieved the best Cambridge IGCSE results in Nigeria in 7 subjects in the IGCSE examinations of June 2018.”

“The awards of exceptional performance at a National and International level were granted to seven students. These awards included Highest in the World in Mathematics, achieved by two students.

“The students who obtained the best results in the June 2019 IGCSE Examinations were Abubakar Sadiq Tafida, Aditi Amol Sohoni, Chisom Angela Angel Akahara, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, Phinola Yeani Aruna, Shreya Jindal, and Sybel Nyenimana

“Phinola, Ibrahim, Sybel, Chisom, Abubakar, and Aditi were adjudged to have obtained the best results across Nigeria in 11 subjects – Accounting, Additional Mathematics, Biology, Physics (Shreya Jindal); Art & Design (Phinola Yeani Aruna); Environmental Management (Ibrahim Abdulsalam); Foreign Language French (Sybel Nyenimana); Global Perspectives (Chisom Angela Angel Akahara); Music (Abubakar Sadiq Tafida); Information and Communication Technology (Aditi Amol Sohoni) and Mathematics (Shreya Jindal & Aditi Amol Sohoni)

Shreya Jindal had an overwhelmingly outstanding result as she was the Best (student) Across Eight Subjects – first place while both Shreya Jindal and Aditi Amol Sohoni achieved the highest results globally in Mathematics (without coursework).

“The Board and entire Regent family are particularly delighted and proud of the outstanding achievements of the award-winning students. This goes further to reinforce and validates the academic excellence, holistic education, and life-long leadership skills provided at The Regent School.

“This perennial endorsement by the British Council and Cambridge International is a testimony of the school’s mantra of “Excellence in Everything We Do”.

“Our students’ impressive results justify their hard work and that of all our dedicated staff.

We will continue to set the pace in our commitment to providing a holistic experience for all our students, and equipping them with all the necessary tools to excel in all facets of their promising futures.

“The British Council and Cambridge International congratulate The Regent School on this exceptional achievement of academic excellence by the school.

“They are planning some press releases and International publications amongst others to celebrate the achievers,” the statement said.

