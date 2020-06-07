7 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Group seeks life insurance

By Davies Iheamnachor

At least seven health workers on COVID-19 duties in Rivers State have tested positive to Coronavirus.

This is just as the Association of Resident Doctors has urged Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to scale up the promised hazards allowances for frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in the state.

The President of the Association in the Rivers State Teaching Hospital branch, Dr Josephine Sokolo, who spoke at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, bemoaned the plight of healthcare workers in the state.

Sokolo, while narrating the challenges faced by health workers, noted that seven medical practitioners have contracted the virus in the state, adding that some have been treated already.

She urged Wike to emulate the initiative of the Federal Government by increasing the hazard allowance which is 5000 and 2500 for Doctors and Nurses respectively, to 50% of the basic salary of every healthcare worker.

Sokolo also demanded a life insurance scheme for health workers, stressing that they (health workers) are predisposed to the health risk that can render them and their dependants bankrupt without life insurance.

She said: “We have seven health workers infected and they are being treated now. In fact, two days ago, a doctor in another state died out of COVID-19 complications.

“We are appealing to the Governor that the FG has done its part, he should also look at which has been done and increase the hazard allowance of healthcare workers to 50% of their basic salaries.

“He should put in place a life insurance policy so that in case anything happens to any health worker, their families won’t be rendered bankrupt”

