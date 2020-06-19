42 rape cases recorded in six months in Kano ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it has recorded no fewer than 42 rape cases between the period of January 2020 till date in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed this to VANGUARD said the number of cases dropped with 14 cases when compared to what it recorded in year 2019 where it recorded 56 cases between the said period under review.

DSP Haruna said perpetrators of the crime mostly carried out their atrocities in an uncompleted building.

According to him, “we recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January till date. When you compare it with what was recorded in 2019 first half (January to June) which was 56 cases. It reduced with 14 cases.

“The cases indicated that 33.3 per cent of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings, 17.7 per cent at farmlands while 15.6 per cent were carried out in shops and suspects residents respectively.

“Similarly, about 8.9 per cent were carried out in schools, 6.7 per cent in the victims’ residents and 2.2 per cent at market places.

“The suspects had been charged to courts in the state.

“Residents in the state were however called upon to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police as keeping quiet without reporting cases will encourage the perpetrators to further commit similar crime in the society.

“Our doors are open for advice; in this era of community policing, the Command incorporates community problem-solving approach in handling issues in the state. The Command is committed to addressing the ugly menace,” DSP Haruna however said.

