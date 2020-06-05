Kindly Share This Story:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said since 2012 the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had enrolled “a total number of 41 million Nigerians and issued each person with a unique identifier known as the National Identification Number (NIN), which serves as a universal proof of identity.”

He also said the Commission had harmonised about 11 million Bank Verification Number (BVN) data from other public agencies.

Boss Mustapha made the claim of Nigerians that have NIN at the inauguration of Steering Committee for the Nigeria Digital Identity for Development Ecosystem project in Abuaj, with him as the Chairman.

ALSO READ:

Other members of the committee are Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, is Alternate Chairman/Member; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), member; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, member; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, member.

Others are Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, member; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, member; Director-General, National Orientation Agency, Dr. GarbaAbari,Member and the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, who is member and Secretary.

Also, listed as the committee’s terms of reference as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari are:

Review the legal and regulatory framework for digital identity development; Implement the strategic roadmap;

iii. Utilise foundational identity to access services;

Determine the location of the Ecosystem Strategic Unit; and Receive the report on the implementation through the DG NIMC and provide necessary guidance and approval.

According Mustapha, “one major objective of an accelerated digital identification system is to increase the enrolment of the entire eligible population, which means increasing the database by 187 million within the next three to five years’ duration of the project.”

The inauguration, which was witnessed by the World Bank Team led by the Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, also had in attendance, the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, in the Office of the SGF, Mr. Andrew David Adejoh.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: