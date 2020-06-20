Vanguard Logo

342 military officers retire in June

Army

…NAFRC to train retiring security agents, paramilitary

By Evelyn Usman

Three hundred and forty-two personnel of the Armed Forces were retired from service yesterday , after undergoing a six-month training at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre,  NAFRC Oshodi, Lagos.

The retired officers consisted 243 personnel from the Nigerian Army, 100 Naval officers and 16 from the Nigerian Air Force.

However, one of them died few days before graduating from the Centre.

Speaking with journalists at the passing out ceremony of the Course 01/2020, Commandant of the Centre, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, explained that before the COVID-19 pandemic which restricted both interstate and inter-country movements,  the grandaunts were taken through practical and theoretical aspects which included travelling to other states and outside the country.

The essence of the training was to acquaint them with vocational skills that would enhance meaningful post service life, according to the Commandant.

He further disclosed that in a move to broaden the scope of the centre , intake of trainees were extended  to other security  and paramilitary agencies.

He said, “In line with my vision to transform the NAFRC to a world class centre for excellence for the training of vocational skills, not only for disengaging military personnel but for those in service as well as members of security and paramilitary agencies, the  Defence headquarters has approved one hundred slots  for the police, paramilitary agencies including strategic military ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“So, the  next course which is in July, 2020, is going to have trainees from the Police, Customs, Correctional Services, Immigrations, NEMA and the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Foreign Affairs, among others.

