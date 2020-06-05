Vanguard Logo

30-year-old man rescued from water well by Kano firemen

File photo: Water Well

Officials of the Kano State Fire Service has rescued a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Haladu, who fell into a well at Kofar Ruwa Naira da Kwabo in Dala Local government Area in Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Service Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to the Newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the man went to renovate the well, but in the process, he fell into it at about 1:25 pm and was rescued alive from the well.

“The man was handed to his brother, Malam Aliyu Iliyasu, of Kofar Ruwa”

Muhammad noted that a neighbour from Kofar Ruwa,Mal Nasiru Abdullahi, raised the alarm and informed the State Fire Service that Haladu had fallen inside the well.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and vehicle to the scene and rescued the victim,” Muhammed said.

He, however, used the opportunity to call on parents who have wells in their houses to put a cover and raise the wall for safety of people, especially children.

