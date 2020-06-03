3 human skulls, decomposing body exhumed from ‘serial killer’s’ septic tank

Kindly Share This Story:

Victims include 3 foreigners

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers State Monday led a “notorious kidnappers and serial killer” to exhume three human skulls and a decomposing body of victims from a septic tank in his home at Umuebulu, Etche Local Government Area (LGA) Rivers State.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, in a statement Tuesday said the suspect, Anthony Ndubuisi, who hails from Ngo-Okpala, Imo State, but resides in Umuebulu, was arrested Monday afternoon, by men of Operation of Sting security team.

Omoni narrated that, “Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in a Sting Operation 29/6/2020 at about 1330hrs, arrested a notorious kidnapper and serial killer, one Anthony Ndubuisi ‘m’ from Ngo-Okpala in Imo State but resides at Umuebulu Etche LGA.

“The suspect on interrogation confessed to have carried out several kidnappings and killings, including three Foreign Nationals and a Nigerian, recent, being kidnapping and killing of one Ajumiene Offor, lured from Aba to his house, for a business transaction but kidnapped and killed on 9/6/2020.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect led Operatives to his house at Umuebulu, where he pointed to a Septic Tank that contained the bodies of his victims. On exhumation, we recovered three human skulls and the decomposing body of his recent victim. They have been evacuated and taken to the mortuary for Autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of his deadly gang. In the wake of his arrest, two pump action guns and some cartridges were recovered.”

Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, condemned the incident, declaring total war against perpetrators of heinous crimes in the State while advising the public to increase security consciousness and report suspicious characters and movements to the Police.”

