3 fuel tankers collide, consumed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway inferno

On 8:27 amIn Newsby
The three tankers aflame on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

By Bose Adelaja

Fuel tanker fire consumed three articulated vehicles that collided on Sunday, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident was recorded at about 2.18a.m. on Kara Bridge, inward Lagos, when an articulated truck laden with 33,000 litres of petrol crashed into the other articulated vehicles which were travelling on same route.

The impact of the crash exploded into an inferno, and it lasted for hours as one of the articulated trucks spilled its content on the  road.

Although no life was lost in the incident, the three articulated trucks were consumed by the inferno.

As at 2.30a.m., recovery operation was still ongoing just as the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the agency was on top of the situation.

He said the situation will be well managed to avoid traffic gridlock on the expressway.

Vanguard

