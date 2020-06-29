24-year-old girl aborts pregnancy after dose of expired drug

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A 24–year-old lady whose name was given as Chidera Nwaoga has reportedly lost her pregnancy after taking a dose of expired drug administered on her by an untrained chemist at Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State.

The chemist, Mr Odimegwu Ikunne, who carried out the abortion, has been arrested and is helping the police in their investigation.

The state police command said yesterday that after taking the drug, the lady delivered a premature baby which she tried to dispose of when the police arrested her.

ALSO READ:

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr Mohammed Haruna said that following a tip-off, police operatives attached 33 Division, in collaboration with Nsugbe vigilante group, arrested Nwaoga with a dead premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to bury the child inside the bush.

He said that it was at that point that the lady, who hailed from Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, was apprehended by the police.

Haruna said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, who was heavily pregnant, approached a quack and untrained chemist, one Odimegwu Ikunne, aged 51 years of Nando village, but resides at Akpalagu village, Nsugbe who allegedly administered an injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

“Search was executed at the premises of the quack chemist and some quantity of expired drugs and syringes were recovered, while the said Chidera, who was weak and lost much blood when arrested, has now fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received at Multicare Hospital.”

The PPRO said that the decomposing body of the baby was later buried based on expert advice in order not to constitute a health hazard to the public.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr John Abang has ordered that the case be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Awka for discreet investigation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: