21-yr- old man in police net for defiling Police Inspector’s daughter in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA – A 21-year-old man identified as Zuozoa, from Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been arrested and is cooling off in police custody for allegedly defiling a 16years old daughter of a serving Police Inspector.

The suspect, a former undergraduate of a private university before he was rusticated for cult-related activities, was said to have raped the teenager who is also his relation in her family house in Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a close family member, the suspect who resides in Yenagoa, the state capital, went into hiding after committing the act before he was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

