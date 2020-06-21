21 Years of Civil Rule: Governance performance scorecard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ladipo Adamolekun

“The Ibrahim Index is a tool to hold governments to account and frame the debate about how we are governed.”

– Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The governance performance scorecard presented in this essay is based on the Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) that is used to assess and rank African countries. (The IIAG is one of the two major products of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; the other is the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership).

The first IIAG report that included country scores and rankings was published in 2007. Eleven more annual reports were published between 2008 and 2018. This governance performance scorecard draws on these twelve reports. (The Foundation has announced that IIAG reports with country scores and rankings will be issued biennially, effective from 2020)

After a brief overview of Nigeria’s governance performance as recorded in the IIAG’s twelve sets of scores and rankings, I summarise the highlights of Nigeria’s performance with respect to the four categories of the IIAG:(i) safety and rule of law; (ii) participation and human rights; (ii) sustainable economic opportunity; and (iv) human development. I conclude with some recommendations for achieving improved governance performance during the next decade.

Overview

Significantly, the 2007 IIAG report was based on data sets that covered 2000-2006. Therefore, this overview is a scorecard of Nigeria’s governance performance since the return to civil rule. In my review of the 2007 report, I concluded as follows: “The verdict is clear and unambiguous, the quality of governance in Nigeria is poor” (Vanguard, November 21st 2007). Between 2008 and 2018, Nigeria’s overall score ranged from 43.0% (lowest, in 2008) to 48.1% (highest, in 2017), an average of 45.5%. And almost every annual score was lower than the African average! Consistent with the low scores, Nigeria was ranked in the bottom 20 poor performers every year, except in 2018 when it was ranked in the bottom 25.

Most close observers of governance performance in Nigeria since the return to civil rule in 1999 (including the author) would not be surprised by the above sobering findings. The key explanatory factors for the country’s overall poor governance performance to date are reviewed with respect to each of the four categories of the IIAG through the scores and ranks recorded in three sample years, 2007, 2014 and 2018.

Safety and Rule of Law

In 2007, Nigeria scored 39 per cent in the Safety and Rule of Law category (a combination of Safety and Security and Rule of Law and Corruption, used as two distinct categories in 2007, 2008 and 2009) and the country was 42nd out of 48 countries ranked, lower than its 37th rank in overall governance.

The raging conflict in the Niger Delta and the country’s abysmal score in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI average of 15 per cent between 2000 and 2006) – used as the standard for measuring corruption level–accounted for the low ranking. The low ranking remained unchanged in 2014 when Boko Haram insurgency combined with persistent low CPI scores ensured a low ranking, 44th out of 52, 8th from the bottom.

The slight improvement in 2018 was due to an increase in the scores for the rule of law sub-category and the accountability and transparency sub-category in 2017. Overall, Nigeria’s performance with respect to Safety and Rule of law during the last two decades has been below average.

The main issues that need to be addressed, as highlighted in the 2018 IIAG report, are measures for enhancing both personal safety and national security, increasing access to government information, and reducing corruption level.

Participation and Human Rights

The country recorded a failed grade (45 per cent) with respect to the specific issues reviewed in the 2007 IIAG report: political participation (competitive elections), respect for human rights (physical and civic rights and press freedom) and absence of discrimination defined as women’s economic, political, and social rights.

In the 2014 report, three sub-categories were assessed: participation (elections, political participation and political rights), rights (human rights, basic freedoms of expression and association), and gender (gender equality, women in parliament and legislation on violence against women).

Nigeria’s score was 48.9 per cent, around the average African score and 26thout of 53 countries ranked. In 2018, the same sub-categories were assessed and Nigeria was ranked slightly above the African average (24th out of 54 countries with 53.2 per cent compared to 49.2 per cent African average).

However, the country’s performance was mixed: a failed grade with respect to rights; an average score with respect to gender and a good score with respect to participation, due largely to the carry-over praise for 2015 election cycle.

Without question, the largely flawed 2019 election cycle would earn participation a failed grade today while performance regarding gender could maintain its average score. A failed grade for rights would remain unchanged because of a significant number of violations of citizens’ rights over the last two years.

Sustainable Economic Opportunity

The consistency of failed grades in this category over two decades is striking: 38% in 2007, with a special mention of weaknesses relating to the “arteries of commerce” (notably epileptic electricity supply and poor road network); 43.3 per cent in 2014; and 43.5 per cent in 2018.

In the 2018 report, particular attention is drawn to Nigeria’s below African average score even though the country has the highest GDP on the continent (since 2014). Specifically, three of the four sub-categories are considered weak: infrastructure, public management and business environment.

The infrastructure sub-category is unsurprisingly the weakest – persistent epileptic electricity, poor road network, and below-average information, communication technology (ICT) infrastructure. Regarding public management sub-category, statistical capacity, public service effectiveness, and tax and revenue mobilisation are considered weak.

Notwithstanding the country’s annual improvement in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings since 2016, the business environment in the country is considered weak, with particular reference to customs procedures and investment climate.

It is only with respect to the rural sector sub-category that the country is ranked slightly above the African average with predictable reference to agricultural development, notably increased rice production and access to cash for middle to large-scale farmers.

Human Development

Nigeria recorded zig-zag performance in this category during the selected three sample years: 49% in 2007, 53% in 2014 (a pass grade but only 18th from the bottom) and 48.7 per cent in 2018, 34th out of 54 countries. In 2018, the country’s decent score in the welfare sub-category was probably due to the rollout in 2017 of a scaled-up national social protection programme while an above-average score with respect to health sub-category (56.2 per cent) was due to modest reductions in child and maternal mortality and evidence of efforts to control the impact of diseases (especially polio).

But these two above-average scores were undermined by the very low score (38.1 per cent) in the education sub-category. Given the unabated woes in the country’s education sector over the past two decades – the National Economic Council declared a yet-to-be implemented state of emergency in the sector in October 2018 – IIAG’s assessment is spot on.

Significantly, the coronavirus crisis has exposed serious weaknesses in the welfare and health categories. The distribution of so-called palliatives for the poor and vulnerable have been widely criticized as inefficient and unfair across a majority of the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). And widespread limitations in the health sector have been exposed: inadequacies with respect to hospitals and laboratories, as well as personal protective equipment for health and care workers.

These challenges in the welfare and health sub-categories and the persistent decay and decline in the education sub-category must be addressed without further delay by both the federal and subnational governments.

Conclusion: Recommendations for Achieving Improved Governance Performance

The recommendations provided here focus on selected micro- and macro-level issues in governance. At the micro-level, I agree broadly with the observation in the 2018 IIAG Report on how a country can improve its governance performance: “The factors most associated with high governance scores are citizen-centred factors involving strong property rights, civil rights and liberties, an accountable government and effective public service, and policies focused on social safety nets and environment”. I will elaborate on some of these factors. At the macro-level,

I revisit two interconnected issues that I have repeatedly flagged as critical to promoting good governance performance in Nigeria since the mid-2000s: the imperative of a new constitution and political restructuring.

A.Micro-level Governance Issues: It is widely acknowledged in the development literature that

the same legal system that enforces property rights and contracts also helps to ensure respect for individual [human] rights. This means that Nigeria would record improved governance performance scores only if the rulers show more respect for the rule of law, including obedience of court orders.

Regarding the accountable government, the largely flawed 2019 election cycle is certain to earn Nigeria a low score in the participation sub-category in the 2020 IIAG; regaining the credibility of the 2015 election cycle is the obvious way forward.

The widely-acknowledged weak implementation capacity of the country’s public services is the major explanation for a consistently low score with respect to IIAG’s effective public service indicator. Enhancing the capacity of public services in the country would require committed and consistent implementation of extant measures in federal and state public service reform programmes with appropriate updates.

Macro-level Governance: In my considered opinion, Nigeria’s defective 1999 Constitution is the major explanatory factor for its overall poor governance performance since the return to civil rule. And I would argue that efforts focused on getting the micro-governance issues highlighted above right would not lift Nigeria into the ranks of top performers until this macro-governance challenge is effectively tackled. Given what we have learned from operating the military-imposed 1999 Constitution to date, the changes required are more than a mere review; it is a remaking of the Constitution that is needed. And the objective should be to free our federal system from the shackles of centralism and uniformity imposed during three decades of military rule and enshrined in different parts of the 1999 Constitution.

What is needed is a devolved federal system that can serve as the basis on which Nigeria can remain united: powers and resources that are currently concentrated at the centre must be devolved to the sub-national levels.

A devolved federal system, along these lines, is also the route to unleashing the forces for consolidating democracy and achieving accelerated socio-economic progress. Because the 1999 Constitution has vested constitution-making powers through amendments in the National Assembly (NASS), only a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) – composed of leaders of thought from the six geo-political zones – can supersede the NASS. The reality of a country at a crossroads (political tensions, weak and decaying institutions, persistent and extensive insecurity, economic decline, and social imbalances) constitute a very strong justification for convoking the SNC.

And the SNC should be able to complete drafting the new constitution within three months because it will be able to draw on a good number of reports that are focused on revising the 1999 Constitution. (On-going NASS review of the constitution should be abandoned).

The existing reports comprise those prepared by Committees and Conferences set up between 2000 and 2014, as well as the reports of three or four NASS committees on the subject. To ensure that the new constitution would be for “we, the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, it would have to be adopted through a referendum.

