2023: Igbo group tackles Arewa youth leader over power shift 

… says it is the turn of Ndigbo

By Anayo Okoli.

AN Igbo group, a coalition of southeast youth leaders, COSEYL, has attacked the President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Shettima Yerima over a statement credited to him that the North will still retain the Presidency after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023, insisting that only power shift to the South East will promote national development and trust.

COSEYL said the likes of Yerima do not wish Nigeria well and opinions from such people should be discarded.

According to the group, Yerima is supposed to be a youth with free mind and love and unity of the country and expressed disappointment over his positions on certain national issues, describing him as a harbinger of disunity.

The group in a statement signed by its President-General, Goodluck Egwu Ibem, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Kanice Igwe urged Northern elders to call Yerima to order over his divisive declarations.

“We are concerned over the statement credited to some individuals from the North that power will remain in the North after President Buhari.

“We are disappointed that some persons will place their personal interests far above national interest.

“In 2023, the Presidency must move to the South East. This is the best way for coexistence as a united country. It is only a President of Igbo extraction in 2023 that will assuage the tension in the zone and it will reposition the country for greatness and productivity.

“Igbos are blessed with men and women who are intelligent, hardworking, the strength of character, and who performed creditably well in the previous public offices given to them. Such Igbos can reposition the country for National development and prosperity. Is Yerima telling Nigerians that Nigeria is the property of the North?

“Our country can only develop and be on the path of progress and national development if we believe and trust one another. The Igbos have contributed enough towards the progress of Nigeria as a country and therefore deserve to be appreciated and applauded by supporting them to get the Presidency in 2023.

“Though every other tribe has the constitutional right to contest for the office of the President in 2023, for peace, progress, peaceful coexistence and national integration, it is good the South East is supported and give the chance to produce Nigerian President come 2023”.

Vanguard

