By David Odama

THE Director-General, Communication, Strategy and Press Affairs to governor Abdullahi Sule, Yakubu Lamai has said that Governor Abdullahi Sule will not be distracted with his economic, industrialisation and infrastructure upon which is his policy drive anchored on.

Lamai also said that the one-year administration of the governor has ensured absolute economic growth, autonomy for local government council, infrastructural development and revitalised civil service structure for utmost productivity.

The DG contended that all the three arms of government in the state have been enjoying an uncompromised cordial relationship with each other as a result of Abdullahi Sule’s desire for harmonious working relationship in the state.

Speaking with journalists in government House, Lafia at the weekend, the DG stated that the governor’s target and focus on the transformation, development and the economic growth would no be distracted from the collective policy of transformation and development to the people.

“God made Abdullahi Sule governor, that’s largely why I believe something good would come to consolidate on the foundations already laid. what Nasarawa need now is for the governor to complete the good projects of past administrations, embark on people-oriented projects and move the state forward,” Lamai declared.

According to him, what is pre-occupying the direction of the administration policy drive is how to deliver on his mandate to the state.

The DG maintained that the administration of governor Sule’s emphasis has ensured steady economic growth, development of the state, underlining that deepening the state economy was the most paramount item on the governor policy framework.

While, however, calling for all hands to be on deck, he appealed to the political class not to place too much emphasis on politics giving its attendant negative consequences on the social and economic life of the state stressing further the need for unity to enable Sule’s administration to build an egalitarian state for the betterment of all and sundry.

“As I may say, this is the time for governance and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the governor moves our state collectively to a path of steady growth, economic development, industrial advancement and peaceful home for all.

“It is too early to engage in the politics of 2023. There will be enough time to do so. Good leaders do not plan for the next elections; they plan for the next generations,” the DG declared.

He urges the people of the state to see the next generation of Nasarawa as assets that must be nurtured, expanded and made ready for the future which the governor’s policy trust is laying in the state.

“Destroying the chords of unity at the altar of politics, or waging wars against brothers and sisters just to settle ancient animosities should be discouraged,” Lamai pleaded.

