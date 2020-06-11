2023: Activist calls for Urhobo unity to beat the odds

Kindly Share This Story:

TOWARDS resolving the political power equation in Delta state come 2023, activist and social commentator, Anthony Omowhovo, has called for cohesion among majority Urhobo ethnic nationality to restore their pride of place in the state’s politics.

Omowhovo noted as regrettable that Urhobo with numerical supremacy in Delta, concentrated predominantly in 24 kingdoms in Delta Central Senatorial Zone had in recent times suffered undeserved relegation in power and development sharing in the state due mainly to misdeeds and misdemeanor of some of its notable sons.

He said towards 2023, “It behoves every Urhobo son and daughter to embark on critical, holistic review of our social, political and economic standing in Delta and the larger Nigeria, with a view to articulating well thought out and pertinent decisions, expected to impact and change our collective and individual fortunes for the better.”

He foresaw that, “The famed uncommon age long hospitality of Urhobo people is about to be taken for granted uncharacteristically by some of our neighbours goaded by inordinate ambition and vile quest to shortchange Urhobo in the clamour to produce next Governor of Delta come 2023.

“It is pitiable and disdainful that our ijaw neighbours have not hidden their obnoxious disdain for equity and fairness in their covertly orchestrated moves to produce the PDP governorship candidate for the state come 2023 irrespective of the fact that extant PDP zoning arrangement favours UrhoCome”

To beat the odds, he appealed to all Urhobo interest groups to close ranks and again, “Come together and repeat the awesome feat of our forebears who confronted the challenge of education early 40s when they established Urhobo College, Effurun, one of the foremost community school in Nigeria to provide education for their kith and kin.

“Dear Kinsmen and women, this is a feat that is accomplishable when we come together to showcase our potentials. This is a doable that must be done in our time.”

VANGUARD

