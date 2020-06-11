2014 World Cup bribery: I have evidence to back my claims ― Obasi

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles striker Chinedu Obasi says he has evidence to back his comments on the 2014 World Cup bribery allegation but won’t be forced to call names.

Obasi has been widely criticized for refusing to name those who asked him to pay a bribe in exchange for a place in the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

Obasi has now explained in a social media chat that he won’t be forced into name-calling, but he has his proofs to back his claims.

“I just said what happened to me and I am not going to call anybody’s name and that is my opinion. But if they feel otherwise, I have proof to back it up,” Obasi said.

He continued: “I am telling you about what happened to me, you don’t have to doubt me. I don’t have anything to lose, I don’t expect anything from anybody.

“So when people say name names or not, it’s not going to change anything. There have been a number of allegations in Nigerian football, what has happened? It’s not going to change anything.”

Obasi stressed further that he had the utmost respect for everyone who had played or worked with the national team and never intends to aim a dig at anyone.

He concluded that he only revealed what happened to him at the time and did not feel sorry for speaking up.

“I respect everyone’s opinion. I never intended to disrespect any of our ex-players. I respect them and what they’ve done for the country.

“It is my story and when I’m talking about my story, then some people would say something like that cannot happen – were you there?

“We all have to accept that things like this happen in Nigeria, not just in football.”

Vanguard

