2 drivers docked for alleged assault, theft of phones

Two men who allegedly assaulted a vehicle owner and stole his mobile phones worth N95, 000 have been arraigned before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Friday.

The Police charged Desmond Momoh, 39, and Jaiyesimi Oloruntoba, 30, of Asokoro Extension and Dape Village, Abuja, respectively, with a five-count charge of joint act, assault, causing hurt, mischief and theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of FCT command, told the court that the matter was reported at Life Camp Police Station on May 21, by one Ahmad Tukura of Kado Estate, Abuja.

Ejike alleged that on the said date, at about 12.15 p.m, while the complainant was driving to Life Camp, he was stopped at Setraco police checkpoint by security officers to present his pass document.

He alleged that while the complainant drove off from the police checkpoint, the two defendants drove after him and blocked his vehicle from moving.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants dragged the complainant out of his car, beat him up and stole his Techno phone and Samsung galaxy tab both valued at N15, 000 and N80,000, respectively.

He said the police at the checkpoint heard the complainant screaming and immediately swung into action, arresting both defendants.

He said that the offense contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 265, 244, 327, and 288 of the Penal Code.

Momoh and Jaiyesimi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr. Gadafi Nwegbe, Counsel to the defendants, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail while citing Section 158 and 165(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The Chief Magistrate, Celestine Odo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with a surety each in like sum.

Odo ordered that the sureties must be reliable with a fixed address and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He also said both sureties must deposit a recent passport photograph to the court registrar, and their addresses verified by the court officer.

Odo adjourned the matter to June 25 for hearing.

