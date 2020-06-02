2 children trapped, died in Lagos collapsed building – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that two children were trapped and died in a collapsed building situated at 46, Gafari Balogun St., Ogudu in Lagos State, after Wednesday heavy downpour.
Its Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told Newsmen in Lagos that the LASEMA Response Team (LRT), said that his team brought out the remains of the victims within two hours of operations.
Oke-Osanyintolu said that the LRT received a distress call at 12.40p.m of a collapsed building at the aforementioned location.
“On arrival at the scene by agency responders, it was observed that a building collapsed as a result of a mud slide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.
“ We were informed that two children, one male and one female, were trapped and immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.
“Unfortunately, they were found dead and their remains were transported to the mortuary,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
He said that integrity test would be conducted on the remainder of the building which had now been cordoned off by the Lagos State Building Control Agency