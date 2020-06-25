15 political parties to participate in Edo guber election – REC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem on Thursday said fifteen political parties would participate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

He said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City where he had come to monitor the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he said the Commission is well-prepared to conduct a hitch-free governorship election in the state.

He said “INEC is fully prepared to conduct a free and credible election in the state. And In this regard, we have 15 political parties who have registered with us to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Speaking on the primary of the PDP, Samikiem expressed satisfaction on the conduct, just as he said it was in line with the electoral law as regards the COVID-19 regulations Act.

He said INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any elections in the state, hence his attendance in the primary.

“So far so good, I am impressed with the conduct of the election particularly its compliance with the electoral laws as regards the COVID-19 regulations.

INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any election in the country, and that is why I’m here”, he added.

