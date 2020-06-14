14-year-old girl tells court how grandfather’s caregiver raped her

Kindly Share This Story:

A 14-year-old girl, on Tuesday, told an FCT High Court in Kubwa, how her grandfather’s 21- year-old caregiver, Godwin Onuminya raped her.

The 14-year- old girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) three student, resident in Kubwa, Abuja was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa.

The defendant is being prosecuted by the police on a one-count charge of rape.

The girl told the court that she returned home from school at 1 p.m. and entered her room to change from her school uniform on Nov. 4, 2019.

“While trying to wear my trouser, Onuminya, hurriedly entered my room and held my leg, I tried to shout, but he covered my mouth and nose, thereby suffocating me.

“I hit him with my left elbow, then he pushed me on the bed, I struggled with him and heard a crack on my neck while he twisted it, and I fell unconscious,” she said.

She further said when she opened her eyes, she found herself in Pison Hospital, Kubwa and saw Onuminya and her uncle, Mr Joseph James standing.

“I felt pains on my neck, private part and all over my body. The nurses asked me if I could remember what happened, then Onuminya winked at me and signalled me with his hands to keep quiet.

“I noticed blood on my pant and pink trousers and I saw a drip on my hand, so I asked the nurses why I was bleeding from my private part and they confirmed that I was raped,” she said.

The girl also said she was referred to Police Hospital, Dei-dei, where she was examined by a doctor and her blood samples were taken.

She said she was taken home by a relative and wrote her statement at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), FCT Command on Nov. 5.

The prosecution counsel, during cross-examination, asked the girl where the blood-stained underwear and trouser were and how many people were in her house when she was raped.

In response, the girl said her underwear and trouser are with the police, adding that her grandfather and Onuminya were the only people at home.

“My grandfather had a mild stroke in 2018 and needed assistance to walk, so Onuminya aids him,” she said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until June 17 for continuation of trial.

