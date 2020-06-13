Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Police in Rivers State said it has launched a manhunt for sea pirates who attacked a passenger boat and abducted some of the travellers in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The spokesman of the command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in Port Harcourt yesterday said 13 victims of the attack have been rescued.

Omoni noted that 15 passengers were on board the boat when the bandits attacked, adding that the bandits took two female occupants and a little baby to an unknown destination.

Omoni said: “The police are aware of the development at Namasibi in Degema. 15 people were in the boat when they were attacked.

“The pirates had asked the occupants to jump into the river and 13 people who escaped have been rescued.

“The pirates made away with two females and a little child. We have launched a manhunt for them. The victims will be rescued.”

The driver of the hijacked boat, Tamunoiminabo Aginah, who said the boat was attacked around Namasibi narrated: “In the morning when we were driving to Port Harcourt, the sea pirates chased us, but they couldn’t get to us.

“On our way back to Ke from Port Harcourt as we approached Namasibi, New Calabar River, the sea pirates appeared in full speed and a superior engine boat and we couldn’t escape them.

“They ordered us to jump into the river. Those that can swim did as they commanded while they drove away with those that didn’t jump into the river to the unknown destination together with our boat.”

