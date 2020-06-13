13% derivation :Itsekiri group urges Buhari to pay oil communities

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: An Itsekiri group, Association for the Promotion of Peace and Development in Itsekiri Oil and Gas communities, APPDIOGCOM, have called on the federal.government to pay the 13 derivation fund accruing to the Niger Delta region directly to oil and gas bearing communities.

A statement by the group signed by its Leader, Princess Grace Fregene said payment of the fund to communities will bring development to the neglected communities, adding that the funds would be judiciously used.

“Only him that wears the shoes knows where pinches hence governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state did not mince words as his call was for the 13% derivation to be paid to the host /oil-producing communities directly, not to the governor of the oil state.

Clearly, the 1999 constitution, section 162, subsection 2 states the 13% derivation should be given to the host communities directly not to any organ of government.”, the group said.

“Besides the law does not permit state government to legislate on the 13% derivation fund since it is the Exclusive list. So far the President Muhammadu Buhari has been operating within the radar of the constitution. Hence we the Association of the Promotion of Peace and Development in Itsekiri Oil and Gas communities, APPDIOGCOM, have no iota of doubt that he will correct this age-long anomaly by paying 13% derivation fund to the host communities directly”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: