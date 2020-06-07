Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded a total of 12,486 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,959 have been discharged and 354 fatalities recorded.

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday that the country recorded 260 new cases of the COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

It said “On the 7th of June 2020, 260 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”.

Till date, 12486 cases have been confirmed, 3959 cases have been discharged and 354 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 260 new cases are reported from 19 states- Abia(67), FCT(40), Lagos(38), Ogun(19), Gombe(16), Edo(14), Imo(9), Kwara(8), Katsina(8), Nasarawa(8), Borno(8), Kaduna(6), Bauchi(5), Ekiti(4), Niger(2), Ondo(2), Plateau(2), Kano(2),Sokoto(2)

Over 6 million people in the world had been affected and the number of deaths had exceeded 300,000 as of June 7.

As Nigeria’s Public Health Institute, NCDC said it would continue to work alongside other agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health, (FMOH) in leading the public health response to the pandemic.

It said also that it had played a key role in the multi-sectoral response, within the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF-COVID-19) established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“One hundred days after the first case, we remember all Nigerians who have passed away from the disease.

”We commiserate with their families and friends who have had to deal with the difficulty of losing loved ones at this time,” it said.

The agency said that to ensure a well-coordinated emergency response, it activated a level three Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Feb, 27.

It said that prior to this, the National EOC was in alert mode; monitoring the spread in other countries, carrying out risk assessments and strengthening Nigeria’s preparedness.

During this time, the NCDC said that it developed technical guidelines, response plans and trained health workers across the country.

Meanwhile, it said that the safety of health workers had been at the forefront of Nigeria’s response strategy to COVID-19.

Since the first case was confirmed, NCDC has supported the training of 13,000 health workers in infection prevention and control (IPC) as well as case management.

In collaboration with the Departments of Hospital Services and Food and Drugs of the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC has also ensured that health workers were provided with the required personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of health workers’ infection.

