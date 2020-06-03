1,081 more people in US dies of coronavirus within 24 hours ― Johns Hopkins

Kindly Share This Story:

The novel coronavirus killed another 1,081 people in the United States (US) within 24 hours on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world.

The virus has killed at least 379,585 people worldwide since it appeared in China late last year, according to a count by AFP as of 0030 GMT.

Every American state has to some degree begun relaxing containment measures to stop the spread of the virus.

But dozens of major cities have instituted nighttime curfews in recent days to deal with the unrest that has swept the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was asphyxiated by a white police officer last week in Minneapolis.

