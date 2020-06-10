10 Reasons why you should consider investing in Stock Exchange

Kindly Share This Story:

Stock Exchange Overview

A stock or share is a financial instrument that represents a certain amount of ownership that an investor, or trader, has in a company and it furthermore represents a proportionate claim both on assets and in earnings.

The stock exchange is an organised market where financial instruments such as securities are bought and sold, with the very core purpose of raising capital. These securities consist of equities, bonds, options, and futures.

There are various categories of stocks, each with its own perimeters determined by the size of the company, the dividend payment, the industry that the company is part of, risks involved, volatility and different fundamentals.

Despite the different categories, the two major types every trader should know is common stock, and preferred stock.

Common stock represents a partial ownership in a specific company with such shareholders having voting rights when electing the board of directors, voting on corporate policies and more. This type of security typically yields high rates of return over a long term.

Preferred stock holders have a higher claim than that of common shareholders pertaining to dividends and asset distribution.

Beginners in investment may find the idea of investing in the Stock Market very intimidating and challenging and while there are still risks involved with such an investment, with a disciplined approach, investing in the stock market is a way to build up net worth.

Investing in the stock market should be viewed as a long-term strategy in accumulating wealth through diligence and consistency.

Why is it a good idea to start investing in Stock Exchange?

1. You can own a part of your favourite company and have a say in issues you care about

As soon as an investor buys a single share in a company, they are officially a part owner and this works especially for people who support certain companies such as Apple, Microsoft, MTNand various others.

As soon as investors buy stocks, they legally have the right to participate in votes pertaining to large matters such as approving or denying proposed mergers, hiring of directors to the board, and more.

Investors are provided with a proxy vote, allowing them to vote remotely and normally electronically or via email on various issues that will be decided at shareholder meetings in future.

2. The Stock Market goes up over time and has potential for wealth

Despite several challenges that financial markets have shown historically, the stock market has shown an upwards move despite these and there is a lot of potential that an investors shares will grow in value over time.

Investing in the stock market is not a quick way to make a lot of money, and a lot of these investments take time to mature, it should rather be seen as a long-term way to accumulate funds for retirement.

3. There is the option of diversity to help mitigate risk

There will always be risks involved despite where an investor decides to invest their money, but through diversifying asset classes in which investment is made, investors can obtain better returns.

Should one invested sector underperform, other investments should balance out the investor’s portfolio. By investing not only in stocks, but also having investments such as bonds, savings and market accounts, investors can be protective form market volatility.

4. You do not need to be a financial guru to invest in stocks

Investing in stocks does not require an investor to be a financial guru as the requirements to invest in the stock market are quite modest.

Investors simply have to research the companies they are interested in to see what potential they have, and how they have performed in the past in addition with strategic plans for future improvement and growth.

5. Curbing inflation

The value of money is constantly changing and investors who would like to maintain the value of their money, need to be earning more than the rate of inflation, and this can be done by investing in the stock market.

Long-term investments in the stock market has returns and historical data has shown that the pace is kept quite efficiently despiteexceeding inflation rates.

6. It is superior to other investments

Stocks have a history in having earned investors a lot more wealth than other investment options as they return the highest potential returns and when considering long-term investment, other investment options do not provide the same performance.

7. It is an easy investment

Stocks are easy to invest in and the process is fairly straight forward. Once the investor knows what company they want to buy the stocks of after having done the necessary research, the next step is to find a broker through which the stocks are bought.

Once the investor has decided on a broker that meets their needs, the investor can sign up for an account and buy the stocks that they are interested in. Apart from thorough research, it requires minimal effort from the investor.

8. Tax Free profits

There are several tax free accounts provided allowing investors to legally avoid paying taxes on investments and the more money is earned and in return invested, the greater the positive impact will be.

But, in order to attain this, investors will have to invest in stocks such as mutual funds IRA, or bonds.

9. Save up for retirement

Apart from tax free benefits that can be derived frombuying stocks, investors have the opportunity to create wealth for retirement and the sooner an investor starts, the more wealth they would have accumulated by the time they have to retire.

10. Investing in stocks provides opportunity to learn and grow financially

In entering the stock market, investors have the opportunity to learn about the stock market, how companies operate in addition to the factors that determine the success or failure of such companies, how the economy impacts companies, and more.

It provides investors with a new way of thinking along with the ability to learn new strategies that can help the investor grow their wealth in the long-run, improve investing decision making, and more.

Final Thoughts

There are various options open to investors who would like to put their savings towards something that provides potentially high returns in the long-run, based on the fact that it is not a quick way in which cash can be made.

Investing in stocks takes minimal effort and when it is done correctly, it allows for existing capital to grow steadily but it requires a methodical approach that requires research, evaluating risks and making choices according to the investor’s financial objectives.

