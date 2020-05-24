Zori Makama: Nigerian designer’s works exhibited at the 2019 Arab Fashion Week

Kindly Share This Story:

The Arab Fashion Week is a huge deal.. I mean a real huge deal. Here’s what I mean.

This event has Global brands Like Victoria Secrets, Vogue and tons of big fashion names represented in different capacities. The event also has representation from only the top fashion brands of all 22 Arab countries. The AFW is the world’s only platform for promoting the demi-couture / Pret-À-couture / Couture-À-Porter. Besides the fashion brands, only high-performance models ever get to walk that runway. Talk about steamy competition!

Now let’s bring that home.

The Arab fashion week could not hold as scheduled this year the way it was scheduled last year (for obvious reasons), but we have a story from last year. It’s about a high-end fashion designer, stylist and lifestyle influencer who is clearly on the rise. She is young, talented and quite darling. We found her story and did a bit of digging in. Enjoy!

Zori Makama is a 25year old Nigerian Fashion designer, lifestyle influencer and self-modelling hobbyist. The creative director at Zori Makama inc started out in fashion pretty early. She began with modelling as a hobby and then professionally before kicking off a full-on career in Fashion design which has brought her this far.

Here’s a bit of what we know about her: (sources: Bellanaija, her Instagram handle, her blog)

She graduated with a law degree from the Houdegbe North American university (Hnaub LLB) at the age of 20. But before that, she had identified her flair for fashion pretty early and remembers playfully styling herself in her favourite designers outfits as many young girls did.

In her early years of using social media, she moved that hobby to social media and became pretty consistent with styling and modeling herself in her favorite designers outfits, putting these up on her social media handles and tagging these designers. This eventually led to a few fashion gigs with some international brands and some local brands too.

She had found other ways to monetize her skill while in her early years in the university. Her acumen for style has always been impressive and she styled friends and family before developing that into a proper income stream. She proceeded to study Fashion design in Dubai in 2018 and the rest is history.

Today, Zori Makama is a Fashion Designer who has scored quite some success in Fashion, modelling, wardrobe management and Fashion consultancy with top brands like Steve Madden and EGO UK.

She began playing with the idea of owning a fashion label before heading off to fashion school and has served quite a number of reputable clients in that capacity. Getting her work displayed at the Arab Fashion week is a strong statement and we can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeves.

Now that you know why she got our attention, I’ll let you in on some good news. We reached out and asked if she would mind granting us an interview and she was kind to accept. So stick around for the next issue. We encourage you to comment with questions you’d like her to answer during the interview and we just might get her to answer your question.

