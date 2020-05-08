Zamfara sacks Zakkat Board Secretary, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The Zamfara State Government has sacked the Executive Secretary and two other directors of the state’s Zakkat and Endowment Board, with immediate effect.

The decision came following an emergency meeting held by the Chairman and board members of the board on Friday.

While addressing journalists in Gusau, the board chairman, Prof Kabiru Jabaka said that the board members had raised an alarm that some retired workers were sabotaging the efforts of distribution of Zakkat and Endowment to less privileged persons in the state.

Jabaka explained that 13 out of 15 board members had passed a vote of no confidence on the Executive Secretary, Mallam Bashir Surajo, and two of his Directors, Mallam Ibrahim Tudu and Mallam Dalhatu Jauri.

According to the chairman of the board, the tenure of the Executive Secretary had also expired.

“Based on the law that established the board and powers given to us, we all agreed that from today the Executive Secretary and two Directors are hereby relieved of their appointment, their tenure in office has expired,” he said.

The board, therefore, appointed Aliyu Musa Mafara who would serve on acting capacity as secretary, pending when a substantive executive secretary would be appointed.

Professor Jabaka, however, assured the Zamfara state government that all board members were committed to the success of all programs of the Zakkat and Endowment Board in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

