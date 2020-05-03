Zamfara emir dies while awaiting result of COVID-19 test

Kindly Share This Story:

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Mohammed Ahmad Asha, is dead. He died while waiting for his result of COVID-19 test.

The monarch’s death is coming less than 24-hours after the Emir of Rano, Dr. Tafida Abubakar Ila II, passed on Saturday, after a brief illness.

His younger brother, the Dan Jekan Kaura Namoda, Abdulkarim Ahmad Asha, said the 71-year-old monarch had a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.

He added that the monarch spent four days in his palace, responding to treatment before the relapse.

He added that he will be buried according to Islamic rites on Sunday.

According to Asha, “he was taken to Yariman Bakura Specialists Hospital where he died after three days of admission.

“Asha is survived by three wives and 11 children.”

However, some reports said he died of suspected COVID-19-related complications, while in isolation.

Mustafa Jafaru, Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19 in the state, said the late traditional ruler had been in isolation at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

Jafaru said the blood sample of the dead Zamfara emir was sent to Abuja for COVID-19 test, but that “the result is still being awaited.”

The deceased emir, age 71, was appointed in 2004 by Sani Yariman Bakura, former governor of Zamfara.

Before then, he was an accountant, auditor, and Director of Finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau, Bukkuyum Local Government councils.

