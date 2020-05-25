Zakzaky  gives food items to Kaduna journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky has domated food items to the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of journalists, NUJ,Kaduna.

He said the food items were given to members of the correspondent’s chapel so as to enjoy the Sallah festivities and cushion the effect Covid-19 lockdown.

While presenting the items to the chapel”s secretary, idibia Gabriel, Muktar Abdullahi who represented Zakzaky, said the gesture was an annual ritual of the IMN.

According to him “we do donate not only to Muslim but Christians alike. We took this as a duty.It is imperative to give out food items to people during Sallah and fasting period.”

“This is what Sheikh Zakzaky has been doing before his arrest some years back. Despite being in detention, he asked us to continue to do this”, he said.

IMN therefore appealed to government and the authorities concerned to fast track the case of El- Zakzaky, adding that he’s seriously sick and needed medical attention.

While receiving the food items, the chapel’s secretary thanked El- Zakzaky for the recognition and wished him speedy recovery.

