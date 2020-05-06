YYAS 2020: Greensprings student beats other African contestants

Zanita Akinkugbe, a Year 10 student of Greensprings School has beaten other African contestants to emerged one of African best scholars for Yale Young African Scholars (YYAS) program 2020.

After a highly competitive application process, Zanita Akinkugbe has been accepted as the only scholar in Africa for this year’s Yale Young African Scholars (YYAS) program.

This is an initiative of the prestigious Yale University in the USA. Applications were received from thousands of students across Africa, and only successful applicants were contacted.

Expressing her happiness and reflecting on the application process, Zanita said, “I am highly delighted to have been chosen as one of the scholars.

“Back in February when I was applying for the program, I had to write three strong essays, submit my school transcript, get a letter of recommendation from my teacher, and prove that I am highly involved in extracurricular activities.

“Combining all these with my school work was a bit challenging, but I am happy that I was able to manage my time very well to come up with an application that was loved by the organizers of the program.

“Now that I have been accepted, I look forward to improving my leadership skills and meeting fellow scholars from other African countries,” she concluded.

Also speaking on the acceptance of the student into YYAS, Mrs Magdalene Okrikri, Greensprings Anthony Campus Secondary Principal, said, “this is good news for the Greensprings community. Our mission is to motivate our students to become confident and responsible global citizens.

”Therefore, seeing our student being accepted into such a program is quite interesting and fulfilling. It further confirms that we have a functional value system within the community”.

The Yale Young African Scholars (YYAS) Program is an intensive academic and enrichment program designed for African secondary school students.

It brings together students that wish to make a meaningful impact as young leaders on the continent. The participating students will be mentored and will receive university admission and financial aid application guidance.

The program was scheduled to take place in Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, but will now hold online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.