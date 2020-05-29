Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation, has been officially incorporated in the United Kingdom, UK, as a Community Interest Organisation.

The Certificate of Incorporation, with number 12632152and dated May 29, 2020, was issued by the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales under Section 1115 of the Company Act of 2006.

In a statement by the Founder and Vice-President of Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation and its Chairman in Europe and United Kingdom, Otunba Deji Osibogun and Mr. Olaide Olalere, respectively, the group said the formal registration of the group grants the organisation the right to protect and safeguard the development interest of Yorubaland within the United Kingdom.

“With this certificate of Incorporation, Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation can independently protect and safeguard the developmental interest of Yorubal within the ambit of the law in United Kingdom,” the group said.

