Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, said the sum of N200 million has been earmarked every month for payment of entitlements to retirees of the state civil service.

This is even as he directed the state ministry of Basic and Secondary education to develop a Quranic education model that will integrate western education as a measure to accommodate almajiris in the state and others repatriated from other states.

The Governor disclosed this on Friday in a Radio Phone-in programme monitored by our Correspondent, as part of activities to mark his one year anniversary in office.

He assured that education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, youth empowerment, security and economic development will continue to remain the priority areas of his administration.

According to the governor, his administration will create opportunities for the youth to cultivate a prosperous future for the state.

“This administration has engaged many youths with political appointments, we have also provided them with various skills to promote self-reliance and productivity.

“About 800 youth have been trained on paint making and many others as automobile technicians, some of who have become employers of labour,” Buni said. end

