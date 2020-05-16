YCRI launches campaign against domestic, sexual abuses

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Nnamdi Ojiego

In its bid to combat the increasing cases of sexual and domestic abuses, especially, against women and children in Nigeria, a non governmental organisation, NGO, Youth and Conflict Resolution Initiatives, YCRI, has launched the Campaign Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, CADSV.

YCRI, in a press statement issued in Lagos by the Director of International Relations, Efemena Agadama, hinted that CADSV was a tearful duty to eradicate the horrifying inhuman treatments meted out on the most vulnerable group in the society.

READ ALSO:

He described the 2019 report of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, as not only unprecedented and frightening, but worst in 20 years on domestic and sexual violence.

“Let it be known to the various tiers of government, the police, the military, lawyers, traditional rulers and religious leaders that we are now dealing with the merciless multiplication of domestic villains and sexual predators on rampage. And this is what our Campaign Against Domestic and Sexual Violence will pursue to tame the perpetrators.

“And to make progress, the federal government must demonstrate the political will to end child marriage in all parts of Nigeria. The federal government cannot turn a blind eye to child marriage in one part of Nigeria and condemn child abuse in another part of Nigeria. All forms of domestic

and sexual violence against children and women must cease in this 2020.

“We owe CADSV as our existential responsibility to bequeath this to the children of

this generation. We call on the federal and state governments, security agencies, media organisations, community and religious leaders to help fight this horrifying evil.

“We have asked all our field officers and volunteers to take CADSV as a matter of urgency to report all cases of domestic and sexual violence to the security services, perhaps, if that is only what we

can achieve while on earth, history will vindicate us”, the statement noted.

Kindly Share This Story: