Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has assured workers of continuous efforts to build their capacities, through training and retraining programmes, as workers mark the annual International Workers’ Day on May 1.

Lalong in a message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos, also assured workers of their well-being and prompt payment of salaries and emoluments.

He lauded the productivity and sacrifices of the state workforce for their commitment and diligence to duties, which had contributed to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor commended workers on essential services who were at the frontline of combating COVID-19 disease.

He described Nigerian workers as the engine room for the progress and stability of the country, especially in critical times.

“I want to use this opportunity to specially appreciate workers in Plateau State who have supported our “Rescue Administration” by ensuring that the engine of governance continues to operate seamlessly in spite of challenges.

READ ALSO:

“Workers have demonstrated this severally, especially now that we are facing a common enemy, coronavirus,” he said.

Lalong appreciated the workers for their cooperation and understanding in the suspension of the implementation of the new minimum wage, due to the financial burden the state was undergoing to combat COVID-19.

The governor assured the workers that it would begin implementation of the new minimum wage as soon as the state recovers from the economic devastation of current pandemic.

According to him, the recruitment of new workers suspended will resume as soon as the state recovers from the economic impact of the current pandemic.

Lalong urged the workers to stay safe during the pandemic by fully observing all safety protocols and other preventive measures by government to combat COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Workers’ Day popularly known as May or Labour Day, is celebrated annually on May 1, to honour workers and discuss issues that affect their welfare and well-being.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: